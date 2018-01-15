Nets' James Webb: Signs two-way deal with Nets
Webb signed a two-way deal with the Nets on Monday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Monday is the final day for teams to sign players to two-way contracts, so the Nets will add Webb, who had been playing for the Delaware 87ers of the G-League. In 21 G-League appearances, Webb holds averages of 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
