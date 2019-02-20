Nets' Jared Dudley: Available Thursday
Dudley (hamstring) practiced Wednesday and is available for Thursday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Dudley has been out since Jan. 11 while nursing a strained left hamstring. The veteran will make his return Thursday, however. He's held a solid role with the Nets this season, seeing his most minutes per game (22.0) since 2015-16 and averaging 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
