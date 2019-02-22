Nets' Jared Dudley: Back in action
Dudley (hamstring) played seven minutes off the bench and recorded no statistics Thursday in the Nets' 113-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Dudley had missed the Nets' previous 16 games with a hamstring injury, which appears to have cost him his spot in the starting five. The veteran had started five straight games in January prior to getting hurt, then saw a slew of key rotation players return from injury before he did. There was still an opportunity for him to pick up some run while coach Kenny Atkinson ran a bloated 11-man rotation Thursday, but Dudley will likely be the first player excised when Spencer Dinwiddie (thumb) returns in March or if Atkinson decides to streamline things.
