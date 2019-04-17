Nets' Jared Dudley: Cleared for Game 3
Dudley (calf) will play during Thursday's Game 3 against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Right calf soreness prevented the veteran from playing in Game 2, but he's all set to go for Game 3. During Game 1, he played a significant role, seeing 28 minutes and posting four points, four assists and one steal.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...