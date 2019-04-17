Dudley (calf) will play during Thursday's Game 3 against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Right calf soreness prevented the veteran from playing in Game 2, but he's all set to go for Game 3. During Game 1, he played a significant role, seeing 28 minutes and posting four points, four assists and one steal.

