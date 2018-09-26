Nets' Jared Dudley: Down 20 pounds
Dudley is down 20 pounds from the weight at which he began last season, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
While this is positive news for Dudley, he's unlikely to work his way back to fantasy relevance this season on a fairly deep Nets roster. The veteran is valued more for his locker room contributions at this point in his career, and he appeared in only 48 games -- averaging a career-low 14.3 minutes per game -- for the Suns last season.
