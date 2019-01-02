Nets' Jared Dudley: Draws start Wednesday
Dudley will start at power forward Wednesday against the Pelicans, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Usual starter Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) is out, opening up the power forward slot for Dudley. The veteran is averaging 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20 starts this season.
