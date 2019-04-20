Dudley was ejected from Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Dudley was ejected after getting into a shoving match with Jimmy Butler midway through the third quarter of Game 4 in Brooklyn. Barring any further punishment, Dudley should return for Game 5 on Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...