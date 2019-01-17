Nets' Jared Dudley: Out again Friday
Dudley (hamstring) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
This will be Dudley's third straight absence with a left hamstring injury, and he remains without a timetable for a return. He'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis until the Nets can provide a more concrete update on his health.
