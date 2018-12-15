Nets' Jared Dudley: Plays 17 minutes in Friday's win
Dudley posted nine points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 17 minutes during Friday's 125-118 win over the Wizards.
Dudley hasn't reached double figures in scoring since Nov. 14, and he had only three such performances (versus two scoreless showings) through the first 15 games of the season. Moreover, he has also gone scoreless three additional times over the last 15 games, which means he has gone scoreless more times (five) than he has reached double figures (three).
