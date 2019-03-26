Nets' Jared Dudley: Plays 35 minutes Monday
Dudley had 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 148-144 loss to Portland.
Dudley turned back the clock Monday, playing a whopping 35 minutes in the double-overtime loss. Head coach Kenny Atkinson basically went with the hot hand down the stretch and Dudley rewarded him with excellent production. This is unlikely to happen again anytime soon and nostalgia aside, Dudley should be left on the waivers in most formats.
