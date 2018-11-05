Nets' Jared Dudley: Plays season-low 15 minutes in Sunday's win
Dudley had four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 15 minutes during Sunday's 122-97 win over the 76ers.
Dudley continues to start at power forward, though he saw a season low minute total in this one. His shots haven't been falling, and going into Sunday's matchup Dudley was averaging a modest (but fairly well-rounded) line of 5.8 points (37.8 FG, 32.4 3Pt, 87.5 FT), 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 threes, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game. It's not much, but Dudley could remain a factor in deeper leagues until DeMarre Carroll (ankle) returns.
More News
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times