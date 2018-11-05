Dudley had four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 15 minutes during Sunday's 122-97 win over the 76ers.

Dudley continues to start at power forward, though he saw a season low minute total in this one. His shots haven't been falling, and going into Sunday's matchup Dudley was averaging a modest (but fairly well-rounded) line of 5.8 points (37.8 FG, 32.4 3Pt, 87.5 FT), 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 threes, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game. It's not much, but Dudley could remain a factor in deeper leagues until DeMarre Carroll (ankle) returns.