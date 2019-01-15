Dudley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Ben Nadeau of Basketball Insiders reports.

Dudley is set to miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a left hamstring injury that he picked up last week. The Nets haven't provided any timetable for Dudley's return, so the veteran should be tentatively considered questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.

