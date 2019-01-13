Nets' Jared Dudley: Ruled out Monday
Dudley (hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Celtics, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Dudley was forced to exit Wednesday's game early with a left hamstring issue, and will now miss his second straight game. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Rockets, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
