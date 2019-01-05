Dudley had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 109-100 win over the Grizzlies.

Dudley drew another start with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) sidelined, but the veteran forward somehow managed to go scoreless despite earning plenty of minutes. Dudley has earned 20-plus minutes in 10 straight games, but he has reached double figures in scoring only three times during this recent stretch.