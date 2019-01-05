Nets' Jared Dudley: Scoreless in 26 minutes
Dudley had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 109-100 win over the Grizzlies.
Dudley drew another start with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) sidelined, but the veteran forward somehow managed to go scoreless despite earning plenty of minutes. Dudley has earned 20-plus minutes in 10 straight games, but he has reached double figures in scoring only three times during this recent stretch.
More News
-
Nets' Jared Dudley: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Nets' Jared Dudley: Plays 17 minutes in Friday's win•
-
Nets' Jared Dudley: To come off bench•
-
Nets' Jared Dudley: Plays season-low 15 minutes in Sunday's win•
-
Nets' Jared Dudley: Starting Wednesday's opener•
-
Nets' Jared Dudley: Set for spot start Wednesday•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...