Nets' Jared Dudley: Scoreless in Thursday's Game 3 loss
Dudley had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 17 minutes during Thursday's 131-115 Game 3 loss to the 76ers.
Dudley returned to the lineup following a one-game absence due to calf soreness. It wasn't the most encouraging return to action, as he finished with more turnovers (two) than anything else. Still, it seems likely that Dudley will suit up again for Saturday's Game 4.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...