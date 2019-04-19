Dudley had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 17 minutes during Thursday's 131-115 Game 3 loss to the 76ers.

Dudley returned to the lineup following a one-game absence due to calf soreness. It wasn't the most encouraging return to action, as he finished with more turnovers (two) than anything else. Still, it seems likely that Dudley will suit up again for Saturday's Game 4.