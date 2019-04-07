Dudley finished with 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist across 23 minutes in the Nets' win over the Bucks on Saturday.

Dudley matched a season-high with 16 points in Saturday's win, producing a solid stat line off the bench. Nights like this come around once in a blue moon for the vet, who has scored single-digit points in six of his last seven games.