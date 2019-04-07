Nets' Jared Dudley: Scores 16 in win
Dudley finished with 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist across 23 minutes in the Nets' win over the Bucks on Saturday.
Dudley matched a season-high with 16 points in Saturday's win, producing a solid stat line off the bench. Nights like this come around once in a blue moon for the vet, who has scored single-digit points in six of his last seven games.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...