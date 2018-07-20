Nets' Jared Dudley: Sent to Brooklyn
Dudley, along with a 2021 second round pick, was traded to the Nets on Friday in exchange for Darrell Arthur, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Nets essentially agreed to take on more salary in exchange for a second round pick, and both Dudley and Arthur could be headed towards buyouts with their respective teams. Dudley is coming off a rough 11th season in the NBA, playing just 48 games with the Suns and having limited playing time. However, he's still a quality three-point shooter and can provide veteran leadership, so even if he is ultimately bought out by the Nets, he shouldn't have any issues finding a team to latch onto this season.
