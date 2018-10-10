Dudley will start at power forward for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The Nets are set to be without a handful of players Wednesday, which includes regular starters DeMarre Carroll (rest), Allen Crabbe (ankle) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip). As a result, Dudley will get the call for the spot start and could be in line for an expanded workload. That said, Dudley's role once the regular season arrives next week is very much uncertain and there's a decent chance he only plays spot minutes most nights once the team is at full strength. Dudley should be a veteran mentor more than anything.