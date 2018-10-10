Nets' Jared Dudley: Set for spot start Wednesday
Dudley will start at power forward for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The Nets are set to be without a handful of players Wednesday, which includes regular starters DeMarre Carroll (rest), Allen Crabbe (ankle) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip). As a result, Dudley will get the call for the spot start and could be in line for an expanded workload. That said, Dudley's role once the regular season arrives next week is very much uncertain and there's a decent chance he only plays spot minutes most nights once the team is at full strength. Dudley should be a veteran mentor more than anything.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.