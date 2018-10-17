Nets' Jared Dudley: Starting Wednesday's opener
Dudley will start at power forward for Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With DeMarre Carroll (ankle) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) sidelined, the Nets are thin at power forward. Dudley will draw the start as a result. When seeing over 20 minutes last season, he averaged 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
