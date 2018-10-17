Dudley will start at power forward for Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

With DeMarre Carroll (ankle) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) sidelined, the Nets are thin at power forward. Dudley will draw the start as a result. When seeing over 20 minutes last season, he averaged 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.