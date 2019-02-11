Dudley has yet to resume practicing since being shut down Jan. 9 with a strained left hamstring, Zach Braziller of the New York Post reports.

Dudley has already been ruled out for Monday's game in Toronto, and his lack of on-court activity over the past month means it's probably safe to count him out for Wednesday's tilt in Cleveland, the Nets' final contest before the All-Star break. Even if Dudley makes enough progress over the break to suit up for the Nets' first game of the second half, he could be excluded from the rotation now that Brooklyn is relatively healthy at both forward spots.