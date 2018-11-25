Nets' Jared Dudley: To come off bench
Dudley will shift to a bench role Sunday against Philadelphia, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Dudley has seen his minutes slowly decrease over the last couple of games, and he'll likely remain in a bench role moving forward with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson set to replace him in the starting five. Dudley is averaging 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 23.5 minutes per contest through 20 games this year.
