Dudley is listed as questionable Monday for Game 2 of the Nets' first-round matchup with the 76ers due to right calf tightness, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Dudley may have tweaked his calf at some point during Saturday's 111-102 win in Game 1 of the series, when he played 28 minutes and generated four points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and one steal. The Nets are also listing Ed Davis (ankle) as questionable, leaving the team's frontcourt depth on shaky ground entering Game 2. If neither or both players are available Monday, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Treveon Graham would likely handle elevated roles off the bench.