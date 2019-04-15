Nets' Jared Dudley: Will not play Monday
Dudley (calf) has been ruled out of Monday's Game 2 in their first-round playoff matchup against the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Dudley saw 28 minutes in Game 1 Saturday, so his absence will change the Nets' rotation. In his absence, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Treveon Graham will likely see larger roles off the bench, with DeMarre Carroll and Rodions Kurucs possibly seeing larger roles as well. At this time, Dudley should be considered questionable for Thursday's Game 3, with more information on his status coming out closer to then.
