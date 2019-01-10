Nets' Jared Dudley: Will not return Wednesday
Dudley left Wednesday's game against the Hawks with a left hamstring injury and will not return.
Dudley was forced to exit in the third quarter Wednesday. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, and he should be considered questionable for their next contest, Friday against the Raptors. Prior to exiting, he posted two rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes.
