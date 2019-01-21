Nets' Jared Dudley: Won't be back this week
Dudley (hamstring) is expected to remain out for at least another week, the New York Post reports.
Dudley is still nursing the strained left hamstring that's kept him on the shelf since Jan. 9, and coach Kenny Atkinson commented Monday that the veteran's return won't come during Week 15. Dudley, himself, told reporters that he's "feeling good" and has begun rehab, but it doesn't look like he'll be rushing anything.
