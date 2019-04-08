Allen totaled 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in the Nets' win over the Pacers on Sunday.

Allen came away with a typical stat line on Sunday, making his usual contributions on defense and on the boards. The second-year big man has averaged 11.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this season.