Allen produced 10 points (2-3 FG, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 30 minutes in the Nets' win over the Celtics on Saturday.

Allen had a productive outing in Saturday's win, scoring double-digit points and adding some great stats across the board. The second-year big from Texas has averaged 11.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 assists per game this season.