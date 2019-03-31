Nets' Jarrett Allen: All-around stat line in win
Allen produced 10 points (2-3 FG, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 30 minutes in the Nets' win over the Celtics on Saturday.
Allen had a productive outing in Saturday's win, scoring double-digit points and adding some great stats across the board. The second-year big from Texas has averaged 11.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 assists per game this season.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.