Nets' Jarrett Allen: Another double-double in loss
Allen posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 115-86 loss to the Pacers.
Allen logged his fourth double-double through 13 appearances this season, this after amassing 24 in 80 appearances as a sophomore in 2018-19. Three of his four double-doubles this season have come across the last seven tilts, but Allen's fantasy value will likely remain capped to a certain extent as long as he's splitting minutes with veteran center DeAndre Jordan.
