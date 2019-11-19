Allen posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 115-86 loss to the Pacers.

Allen logged his fourth double-double through 13 appearances this season, this after amassing 24 in 80 appearances as a sophomore in 2018-19. Three of his four double-doubles this season have come across the last seven tilts, but Allen's fantasy value will likely remain capped to a certain extent as long as he's splitting minutes with veteran center DeAndre Jordan.