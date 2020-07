Allen registered 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 24 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 scrimmage win over the Spurs.

Allen now has back-to-back double-doubles in two Orlando scrimmages. The 22-year-old Texas product has been playing well enough to show he can be an asset on both ends of the court when play resumes next week. He is expected to play as the starting center following DeAndre Jordan's decision to opt-out of the tournament.