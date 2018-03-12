Allen mustered only six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds across 16 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 loss to the Sixers.

The 19-year-old rookie enjoyed a successful late February/early March stretch during which he posted three straight double-digit scoring efforts, but his numbers have been down in three of the subsequent four contests. Those downturns have coincided with a drop in playing time and corresponding reduction in shot attempts, so there's still reason for optimism that he can get back on track with sufficient opportunity.

