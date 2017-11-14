Allen (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Allen missed the last six games with a strained left foot, but he's been cleared to return to action after going through practice Monday. Considering he hasn't played in more than two weeks, Allen could be slightly limited, but he was only averaging 15.0 minutes per game prior to the injury, which he's translated to 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 block per game.