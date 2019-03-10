Allen totaled 20 points (5-6 FG, 10-16 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in the Nets' win over the Hawks on Saturday.

All came up big in Saturday's win, piling up 20 points and pulling down 12 boards. He was in attack mode in this one, and he got to the foul line 16 times. Allen now has back-to-back games of at least 15 points and 11 rebounds. The sophomore center is averaging 11.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season.