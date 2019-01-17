Nets' Jarrett Allen: Big double-double in win
Allen had 20 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3PT, 0-1 FT), 24 rebounds and three blocks in Wednesday's win over Houston.
Allen played a season-high 43 minutes in the overtime victory and also added a pair of assists in his best statistical game of the season. The second-year center only managed one free throw attempt after getting to the line 10 times against Boston on Monday, but he made up for it with 20 field goal attempts -- by far his highest total of the season.
