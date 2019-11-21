Allen totaled 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 FT), 17 rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 victory over the Hornets.

Allen produced his best game of the season, rounding out the victory with season-high totals in both scoring and rebounding. He is beginning to establish himself as the go-to center in Brooklyn despite the fact DeAndre Jordan is also playing well off the bench. There is still somewhat of a timeshare going on which does cap the value of both players. However, Allen is the option they are looking to develop and he should be rostered in most formats right now.