Allen had 14 points (3-6 FG, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks and one steal during a loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

Allen entered Sunday's game having produced his worst fantasy performance of the season Friday. He was more efficient on both sides of the ball Sunday, marking his first four-block double-double since Jan. 25 at Detroit. Allen will look to provide a similar performance in Tuesday's game versus Utah.