Allen posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-103 loss to the Thunder.

Allen opened the month by coming off the bench for the first time since Nov. 2, but he's been in his usual starting role over the past three games, averaging 8.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 27.7 minutes. His inconsistent production is sure to frustrate fantasy owners, especially in daily formats, but Allen remains one of the better sources of rebounds and blocks in the NBA, not to mention his efficient shooting. Allen has six performances this season with at least 10 rebounds and two blocks on 60-plus percent shooting. Only Richaun Holmes, Steven Adams, Rudy Gobert, Clint Capela and Hassan Whiteside have more games reaching those thresholds.