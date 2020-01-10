Nets' Jarrett Allen: Blocks two shots Tuesday
Allen posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-103 loss to the Thunder.
Allen opened the month by coming off the bench for the first time since Nov. 2, but he's been in his usual starting role over the past three games, averaging 8.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 27.7 minutes. His inconsistent production is sure to frustrate fantasy owners, especially in daily formats, but Allen remains one of the better sources of rebounds and blocks in the NBA, not to mention his efficient shooting. Allen has six performances this season with at least 10 rebounds and two blocks on 60-plus percent shooting. Only Richaun Holmes, Steven Adams, Rudy Gobert, Clint Capela and Hassan Whiteside have more games reaching those thresholds.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.