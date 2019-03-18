Allen posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes in the Nets' 119-116 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Allen looked like himself again after a pair of forgettable outings against the Thunder and Jazz, respectively. The second-year big had taken just a combined five shot attempts in that pair of contests, but he managed his third double-double of March while doubling up that figure in Sunday's game. Allen has seen his minutes and production fluctuate somewhat during the current month, but he still sports solid averages of 10.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 blocks across 24.9 minutes over nine March contests.