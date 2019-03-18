Nets' Jarrett Allen: Bounces back in loss
Allen posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes in the Nets' 119-116 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Allen looked like himself again after a pair of forgettable outings against the Thunder and Jazz, respectively. The second-year big had taken just a combined five shot attempts in that pair of contests, but he managed his third double-double of March while doubling up that figure in Sunday's game. Allen has seen his minutes and production fluctuate somewhat during the current month, but he still sports solid averages of 10.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 blocks across 24.9 minutes over nine March contests.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...