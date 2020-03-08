Allen will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Bulls, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

After starting in each of the Nets' previous 29 games and in all but four of his 62 appearances on the season, Allen will shift to the second unit in what represents interim coach Jacque Vaughn's first major change since replacing Kenny Atkinson on the bench. Even before Atkinson was fired, Allen had been stuck in a loose timeshare with newly appointed starter DeAndre Jordan, averaging 25.9 minutes per game to the latter's 21.8. While Allen's demotion from the starting five seemingly isn't a positive sign, fantasy managers may want to see how the playing time between the two centers shakes out for a couple of games before considering dropping the 21-year-old from their rosters.