Nets' Jarrett Allen: Cleared for summer league
Allen (thumb) has been cleared to play during Friday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Mavericks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Allen was dealing with a right thumb injury, but it's cleared up. He said earlier in the year that he wanted to develop a three-point shot, so it's possible we see that on display.
