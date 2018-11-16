Nets' Jarrett Allen: Cleared to play Friday
Allen (illness) will play Friday against the Wizards, Billy Reinhardt of Nets Daily reports.
Allen has missed the past two games due to an illness. He is expected to take back his starting spot Friday. Over his past six appearances, he's averaged 12.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks.
