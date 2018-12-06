Allen gathered 15 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 loss to the Thunder.

After three-straight double-doubles, Allen had struggled his previous two games, averaging just 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in the contests. Wednesday night, however, he was able to get back on track, flirting with a double-double while also boasting solid assist numbers for a center. Given he has produced six double-doubles in his last 10 games, there is little worry that he will continue to post these types of nights going forward.