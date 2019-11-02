Nets' Jarrett Allen: Coming off bench Saturday
Allen isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Allen received the start Friday against the Rockets and had seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes, but DeAndre Jordan will enter the starting five Saturday to line up with Andre Drummond. Allen and Jordan are expected to continue splitting starts at center throughout the season.
More News
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Gets starting nod•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Sees 36 minutes in opener•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Sharing starts with DeAndre Jordan•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Plays 20 minutes in starting role•
-
Nets' Jarrett Allen: Will start first preseason game•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.