Allen produced 19 points (5-9 FG, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes Monday against Boston.

Allen has one of his finest performances of the year, notching his fifteenth double-double of the season. Despite not producing at elite rates, Allen has few weaknesses beyond a lack of ability to hit threes. On the season, Allen's averaign 11.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 58.4 percent from the field and 73.4 percent from the line.