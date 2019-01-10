Allen generated 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal in 25 minutes Wednesday against Atlanta.

Allen logged another strong outing Wednesday, swatting his most blocks since November 9th. While his contributions in any one category won't blow owners away, the second-year center provides steady production with his scoring, rebounding and defense. Allen's up to 11.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks and shooting 57.9 percent from the field and 73.6 percent from the line in 26.6 minutes per game on the year.