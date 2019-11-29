Allen posted 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, a steal and a block in 25 minutes in Brooklyn's 112-107 win over the Celtics on Friday.

Logging his fourth straight double-double, Allen was productive in both matchups against the Celtics on Wednesday and Friday. The return of DeAndre Jordan (ankle) limits his ceiling, but Allen is averaging a strong 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in under 27 minutes per game.