Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-Double again
Allen posted 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, a steal and a block in 25 minutes in Brooklyn's 112-107 win over the Celtics on Friday.
Logging his fourth straight double-double, Allen was productive in both matchups against the Celtics on Wednesday and Friday. The return of DeAndre Jordan (ankle) limits his ceiling, but Allen is averaging a strong 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in under 27 minutes per game.
