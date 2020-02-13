Allen ended up with 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 win over the Raptors.

Allen had a solid outing but has now earned 20 minutes or less in four straight games. Overall he's still averaging career highs in most statistical categories, but it may be tough for him to maintain those career highs if Allen doesn't start earning more minutes than DeAndre Jordan on a more consistent basis. Still, Allen is already up to 23 double-doubles through 53 appearances this season, this after logging 24 across 80 games in 2018-19.