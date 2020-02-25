Allen scored 16 points (8-8 FG, 0-1 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 115-113 loss to the Magic.

The clanked free throw ruined his perfect shooting night, but otherwise Allen thrived by cleaning up misses by the Nets' shooters. The third-year center has double-doubles in three of the last four games, but his zero-point, two-board performance in the fourth game highlights how volatile he remains as a fantasy asset.