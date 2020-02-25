Nets' Jarrett Allen: Double-double in loss to Magic
Allen scored 16 points (8-8 FG, 0-1 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 115-113 loss to the Magic.
The clanked free throw ruined his perfect shooting night, but otherwise Allen thrived by cleaning up misses by the Nets' shooters. The third-year center has double-doubles in three of the last four games, but his zero-point, two-board performance in the fourth game highlights how volatile he remains as a fantasy asset.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...