Allen finished with 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 boards, one assist and one block in 33 minutes against of a 129-116 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

Allen recorded his fifth double-double of the season in the loss. After failing to record a double-double in his first three games with double-digit rebounds to start the season, Allen has picked up the scoring effort. He's now scored at least 12 points in his last five games. He'll face the Nuggets on Tuesday.