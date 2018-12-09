Allen totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, and two blocks in 26 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 victory over the Knicks.

Allen produced his second straight double-double, adding a pair of blocked shots in 26 minutes. Allen is having a solid season thus far but has been somewhat underwhelming. He was hyped during the preseason which is likely the reason for the apparent mediocre numbers. He is still a player that should be rostered everywhere but owners should temper their expectations.