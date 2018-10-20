Allen scored 15 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and four blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 107-105 win over the Knicks.

He's now posted double-doubles in each of Brooklyn's games so far with an impressive eight total blocks. Allen seems headed for a breakout campaign as the rebuilding franchise feeds the 20-year-old all the court time he can handle.